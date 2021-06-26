Data Lakes Market Size Analysis 2021 Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast – 2027

The Global Data Lakes Market size was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% from 2021 to 2027.

A data lake is a kind of data store that can store full structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data in its native format. It works as a cost-effective option to improve operations by storing an organization’s entire data pool for later processing. A data lake is different from a data warehouse. Data warehouses can store filtered data that has already been processed, whereas data lakes can only store vast pools of raw data.

Market Segments

By business function:

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

By industry vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and Information Technology (IT)

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Government

Key Players

Major vendors in the global data lake market include Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), Oracle (US), Cloudera (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Informatica (US), SAS Institute (US), Zaloni (US), Koverse (US), HPE (US), Cazena (US), Google (US), Infoworks.io (US), Snowflake (US), and Dremio (US).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Data Lakes industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Lakes Market Report

1. What was the Data Lakes Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Data Lakes Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Lakes Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Data Lakes market.

The market share of the global Data Lakes market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Data Lakes market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Data Lakes market.

