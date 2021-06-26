Cleaning Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Cleaning industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Cleaning market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Cleaning market covered in Chapter 12:
ChemDry
The Service Master Company, LLC
Jan-Pro International
Red Coats
ABM Industries Inc.
Temko Service Industries Inc.
Sodexo
Harvard Maintenance Inc.
Mothers House Cleaning
Stanley Steemer International, Inc.
Compass Group Plc
Pritchard Industries Inc.
CleanNet
UGL Unicco Services
Duraclean International Inc.
Clean First Time
Stratus Building Solutions
Vanguard
Aramark Corporation
BONUS Building Care
Steamatic Inc.
Jani-King Inc.
Anago Cleaning Systems
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cleaning market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Residential Cleaning
Commercial Cleaning
Specialty Cleaning
Laundry/dry Cleaning
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cleaning market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Residential
Commercial
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Cleaning Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Cleaning
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cleaning industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cleaning Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Cleaning Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Cleaning Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Cleaning Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cleaning Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cleaning Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Cleaning
3.3 Cleaning Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cleaning
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Cleaning
3.4 Market Distributors of Cleaning
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Cleaning Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Cleaning Market, by Type
4.1 Global Cleaning Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Cleaning Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Cleaning Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Cleaning Value and Growth Rate of Residential Cleaning
4.3.2 Global Cleaning Value and Growth Rate of Commercial Cleaning
4.3.3 Global Cleaning Value and Growth Rate of Specialty Cleaning
4.3.4 Global Cleaning Value and Growth Rate of Laundry/dry Cleaning
4.4 Global Cleaning Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Cleaning Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Cleaning Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Cleaning Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Cleaning Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Cleaning Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)
6 Global Cleaning Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Cleaning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Cleaning Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Cleaning Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Cleaning Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Cleaning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Cleaning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Cleaning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Cleaning Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Cleaning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Cleaning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Cleaning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Cleaning Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Cleaning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cleaning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cleaning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cleaning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Cleaning Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Cleaning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Cleaning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Cleaning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Cleaning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 ChemDry
12.1.1 ChemDry Basic Information
12.1.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.1.3 ChemDry Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 The Service Master Company, LLC
12.2.1 The Service Master Company, LLC Basic Information
12.2.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.2.3 The Service Master Company, LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Jan-Pro International
12.3.1 Jan-Pro International Basic Information
12.3.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.3.3 Jan-Pro International Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Red Coats
12.4.1 Red Coats Basic Information
12.4.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.4.3 Red Coats Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 ABM Industries Inc.
12.5.1 ABM Industries Inc. Basic Information
12.5.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.5.3 ABM Industries Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Temko Service Industries Inc.
12.6.1 Temko Service Industries Inc. Basic Information
12.6.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.6.3 Temko Service Industries Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Sodexo
12.7.1 Sodexo Basic Information
12.7.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.7.3 Sodexo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Harvard Maintenance Inc.
12.8.1 Harvard Maintenance Inc. Basic Information
12.8.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.8.3 Harvard Maintenance Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Mothers House Cleaning
12.9.1 Mothers House Cleaning Basic Information
12.9.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.9.3 Mothers House Cleaning Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Stanley Steemer International, Inc.
12.10.1 Stanley Steemer International, Inc. Basic Information
12.10.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.10.3 Stanley Steemer International, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Compass Group Plc
12.11.1 Compass Group Plc Basic Information
12.11.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.11.3 Compass Group Plc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12.1 Mothers House Cleaning Basic Information
12.12.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.12.3 Mothers House Cleaning Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 Pritchard Industries Inc.
12.13.1 Pritchard Industries Inc. Basic Information
12.13.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.13.3 Pritchard Industries Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 CleanNet
12.14.1 CleanNet Basic Information
12.14.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.14.3 CleanNet Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.15 UGL Unicco Services
12.15.1 UGL Unicco Services Basic Information
12.15.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.15.3 UGL Unicco Services Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.16 Duraclean International Inc.
12.16.1 Duraclean International Inc. Basic Information
12.16.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.16.3 Duraclean International Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.17 Clean First Time
12.17.1 Clean First Time Basic Information
12.17.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.17.3 Clean First Time Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.18 Stratus Building Solutions
12.18.1 Stratus Building Solutions Basic Information
12.18.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.18.3 Stratus Building Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.19 Vanguard
12.19.1 Vanguard Basic Information
12.19.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.19.3 Vanguard Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.20 Aramark Corporation
12.20.1 Aramark Corporation Basic Information
12.20.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.20.3 Aramark Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.21 BONUS Building Care
12.21.1 BONUS Building Care Basic Information
12.21.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.21.3 BONUS Building Care Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.22 Steamatic Inc.
12.22.1 Steamatic Inc. Basic Information
12.22.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.22.3 Steamatic Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.23 Jani-King Inc.
12.23.1 Jani-King Inc. Basic Information
12.23.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.23.3 Jani-King Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.24 Anago Cleaning Systems
12.24.1 Anago Cleaning Systems Basic Information
12.24.2 Cleaning Product Introduction
12.24.3 Anago Cleaning Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Cleaning Market Forecast
14.1 Global Cleaning Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 Residential Cleaning Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 Commercial Cleaning Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.3 Specialty Cleaning Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.4 Laundry/dry Cleaning Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Global Cleaning Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)
14.2.1 Residential Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.2 Commercial Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Cleaning Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
List of Tables and Figures
…continued
