Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Future Forecast – 2027

The Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 604.7 Million in 2017 to USD 797.1 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2027.

The Airborne Collision avoidance system is an innovative system that increases situational awareness by monitoring the environmental condition of obstacles when installed on an aircraft and providing essential solutions in the event of a threat. The system mainly consists of four components: vertical advisory, pilot interface, safety logic, and aerial surveillance. These systems are used to increase cockpit awareness of nearby aircraft as the last resort against aerial collisions. At the point of a possible collision, the system recognizes ground control and the pilot and gives an audible warning and visual indication. Aircraft collision avoidance systems are also based on air and air traffic control rules for altitude separation, structured routes, procedures, and radar.

Market Segments

By Type

ACAS I & TCAS I

ACAS II & TCAS II

PCAS

FLARM

By Platform

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

UAV

By Component

Processor

Mode S & C Transponder

Display Unit

Key Players

Bae Systems PLC

Flarm Technology Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Qinetiq Group PLC

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Saab Group

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Airborne Collision Avoidance System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Report

1. What was the Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Airborne Collision Avoidance System market.

The market share of the global Airborne Collision Avoidance System market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Airborne Collision Avoidance System market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Airborne Collision Avoidance System market.

