Payroll Outsourcing Services Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Payroll Outsourcing Services is a service that provides companies with the ability to process all payrolls and help companies save time and money, thereby reducing the need for internally trained salaries.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Payroll Outsourcing Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Payroll Outsourcing Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Payroll Outsourcing Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Ceridian

Cegedim

CGI

Calibre Point

Neeyamo

Accenture

Infosys

Genpact

IBM

NGA

Logica

Workday

ADP

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Payroll Outsourcing Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hybrid

Fully outsourced

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Payroll Outsourcing Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Retail

Institutions (BFSI)

Banking/Insurance

Telecommunication

Government

Travel and Hospitality

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Payroll Outsourcing Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Payroll Outsourcing Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Payroll Outsourcing Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Payroll Outsourcing Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Payroll Outsourcing Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Payroll Outsourcing Services

3.3 Payroll Outsourcing Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Payroll Outsourcing Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Payroll Outsourcing Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Payroll Outsourcing Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Payroll Outsourcing Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid

4.3.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Value and Growth Rate of Fully outsourced

4.4 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Payroll Outsourcing Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Institutions (BFSI) (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking/Insurance (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecommunication (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Travel and Hospitality (2015-2020)

6 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Payroll Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Payroll Outsourcing Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Payroll Outsourcing Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

