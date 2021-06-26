Automotive PCB Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast To 2027

The Automotive PCB Market was valued at USD 7.43 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.43 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

A printed circuit board (PCB) is a board used to mechanically support and electrically connect various electronic components using conductive paths. The PCBs required for automotive technology can be of different types such as flex PCBs, rigid PCBs, and rigid-flex PCBs. It aims to achieve high reliability and lightweight by introducing miniaturization that increases the fuel efficiency of automotive electronic systems. Printed circuit boards are used in all but the simplest electronics. It is also used in some electrical appliances such as manual switch boxes. Alternatives to PCBs include wire wrap and point-to-point structures. Both were once popular, but are now rarely used. PCBs require additional design effort to lay out the circuit but can automate manufacturing and assembly Electronic computer-aided design software can do most of the layout work.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of the Global Automotive PCB Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-pcb-market/58297/

Market Segments

By Type

Single-Sided

Double-Sided

Multi-layer

By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

By Application

ADAS

Body and Comfort

Infotainment System

Powertrain Components

Others

Key Players

Key players operating in the global automotive PCB market include CMK CORPORATION, CHIN-POON INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., MEIKO ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., NIPPON MEKTRON, LTD., KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Germany, and Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive PCB industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive PCB Market Report

1. What was the Automotive PCB Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive PCB Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive PCB Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive PCB market.

The market share of the global Automotive PCB market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive PCB market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive PCB market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404