Airborne LiDAR Market: Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast – 2027

Global Airborne LiDAR Market size is expected to reach $1,010.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period 2021 – 2027.

Airborne LiDAR can be defined as a tool used to collect accurate and impenetrable terrain data at very high rates. This topographic data is being used in many applications, and many new applications are continuously being discovered through intensive research and development activities. Airborne LiDAR (Light Sensing and Distance Measurement) is essentially an aircraft-mounted laser system designed for three-dimensional coordinate measurements of the Earth’s surface. The Airborne LiDAR has become a new industry standard tool due to its significant capabilities. LiDAR systems provide a rapid collection of three-dimensional data for long linear objects, including power lines, roads, coastal zones, railway tracks, and waterways. In addition, compared to other optical sensors, LiDARs in the air are narrower, making them most effective in the process of capturing information.

Market Segments

By Component

Lasers

Inertial Navigation Systems

Cameras

GPS/GNSS Receivers

Micro-electromechanical Systems

By Application

Corridor Mapping

Seismology

Exploration & Detection

Others

By End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry & Agriculture

Transportation and Logistics

Mining Industry

Key Players

Some of the emerging players operating in the global airborne LiDAR market include Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Firmatek, Saab AB, MERRICK & COMPANY, Airborne Imaging, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Leica Geosystems AG, FLIR® Systems, Inc., and FARO Technologies, Inc. among others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Airborne LiDAR industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Airborne LiDAR Market Report

1. What was the Airborne LiDAR Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Airborne LiDAR Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Airborne LiDAR Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Airborne LiDAR market.

The market share of the global Airborne LiDAR market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Airborne LiDAR market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Airborne LiDAR market.

