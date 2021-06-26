VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

VoIP is enabled by a group of technologies and methodologies used to deliver voice communications over the internet, enterprise local area networks or wide area networks. VoIP endpoints include dedicated desktop VoIP phones, softphone applications running on PCs and mobile devices, and WebRTC-enabled browsers.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) market covered in Chapter 12:

Sprint Nextel

Orange

Verizon Communication Inc.

8×8 Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Ring Central Inc.

Inphonex LLC

Vonage Hodling Corp

Phone Power LLC

Fuze

At&T

Nextiva, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Phone to Phone

Computer to Computer

Computer to Phone

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Corporate Users

Individual Users

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol)

3.3 VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol)

3.4 Market Distributors of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market, by Type

4.1 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Value and Growth Rate of Phone to Phone

4.3.2 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Value and Growth Rate of Computer to Computer

4.3.3 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Value and Growth Rate of Computer to Phone

4.4 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Consumption and Growth Rate of Corporate Users (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Consumption and Growth Rate of Individual Users (2015-2020)

6 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

