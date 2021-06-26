Engineering Services Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6012099-covid-19-outbreak-global-engineering-services-industry-market

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Engineering Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Engineering Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Engineering Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Saipem

Balfour Beatty

Bechtel

Eiffage

Strabag

AECOM

Cognizant

Hochtief

Vinci

Infosys

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-3d-mapping-and-modeling-in-game-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-01

TechnipFMC

Bouygues Construction Divisions

Skanska

Kiewit Corporation

ACS Group

Aricent

IBM Corporation

Jacobs

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Engineering Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Civil Engineering Services

Environmental Engineering Services

Construction Engineering Services

Mechanical Engineering Services

Other Engineering Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Engineering Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Design

Consulting

Construction

Management

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-spike-suppressors-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-06-03

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-flower-and-fruit-tea-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-06-03

Table of Contents

1 Engineering Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Engineering Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Engineering Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Engineering Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Engineering Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Engineering Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Engineering Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Engineering Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Engineering Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Engineering Services

3.3 Engineering Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engineering Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Engineering Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Engineering Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Engineering Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Engineering Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Engineering Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Engineering Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate of Civil Engineering Services

4.3.2 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate of Environmental Engineering Services

4.3.3 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate of Construction Engineering Services

4.3.4 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate of Mechanical Engineering Services

4.3.5 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate of Other Engineering Services

4.4 Global Engineering Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Engineering Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-tropical-fish-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-06-03

5.3.1 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Design (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Consulting (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Management (2015-2020)

6 Global Engineering Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Engineering Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Engineering Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Engineering Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Engineering Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Engineering Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105