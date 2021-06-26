Health Information Exchange (HIE) Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Health Information Exchange (HIE) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Health Information Exchange (HIE) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Health Information Exchange (HIE) market covered in Chapter 12:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

RelayHealth Corporation

CareEvolution, Inc.

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Health Catalyst

Orion Health, Inc.

Siemens AG

Cerner Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Private HIE

Public HIE

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Web Portal

Secure Messaging

Internal interfacing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Health Information Exchange (HIE)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Health Information Exchange (HIE) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Health Information Exchange (HIE) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Health Information Exchange (HIE) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Health Information Exchange (HIE)

3.3 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Health Information Exchange (HIE)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Health Information Exchange (HIE)

3.4 Market Distributors of Health Information Exchange (HIE)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Health Information Exchange (HIE) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Value and Growth Rate of Private HIE

4.3.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Value and Growth Rate of Public HIE

4.4 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption and Growth Rate of Web Portal (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption and Growth Rate of Secure Messaging (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption and Growth Rate of Internal interfacing (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

12.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Basic Information

12.1.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 eClinicalWorks

12.2.1 eClinicalWorks Basic Information

12.2.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Product Introduction

12.2.3 eClinicalWorks Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 RelayHealth Corporation

…continued

