Retailing Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Retailing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Retailing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Retailing market covered in Chapter 12:

Safeway

H.E. Butt Grocery Company

Amazon.com

Wal-Mart

Lowe’s

Whole Foods Market

CVS Caremark

Costco

Kohl’s

Apple Retail

Macy’s

The Kroger Company

Target

Home Depot

The Gap

Dollar General

Best Buy

Sears Holdings

Meijer

Walgreens

Rite Aid

TJX

Albertson’s

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Retailing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discounters Stores

Homeshopping

Internet Retailing

Direct Selling

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Retailing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Food Retail/Grocery

Apparel&Footwear

Beauty Products

Durable Goods

Furniture & Furnishings

Hardware Stores

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Retailing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Retailing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Retailing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Retailing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Retailing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Retailing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Retailing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Retailing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Retailing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Retailing

3.3 Retailing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Retailing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Retailing

3.4 Market Distributors of Retailing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Retailing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Retailing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Retailing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Retailing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

4.3.2 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Convenience Stores

4.3.3 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Discounters Stores

4.3.4 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Homeshopping

4.3.5 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Internet Retailing

4.3.6 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Direct Selling

4.3.7 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Retailing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Retailing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Retailing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Food Retail/Grocery (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Apparel&Footwear (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Beauty Products (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Durable Goods (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Furniture & Furnishings (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Hardware Stores (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Retailing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Retailing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Retailing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…….Continued

