3D Printed Electronics Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

3D printing or additive manufacturing is a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital file. The creation of a 3D printed object is achieved using additive processes. In an additive process, an object is created by laying down successive layers of material until the object is created. 3D printing enables companies to produce complex (functional) shapes using less material than traditional manufacturing methods. For electronics manufacturers, 3D printing technology holds considerable potential, as speeding time to market can help the industry keep pace with ever-shortening product life cycles for electronics consumers, the ease with which the technology can be used to generate varied product designs holds great potential for creating customized forms and features.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the 3D Printed Electronics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The 3D Printed Electronics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global 3D Printed Electronics market covered in Chapter 12:

Ceradrop

nScrypt Inc.

Zortrax

Neotech AMT

Cartesian Co.

Optomec, Inc.

Notion Systems GmbH

Sculpteo

Nano Dimension

Beta LAYOUT GmbH

BotFactory Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the 3D Printed Electronics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Antennas

Sensors

Heaters

PCB

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the 3D Printed Electronics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Telecom

Education &Research

Energy and Utility

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 3D Printed Electronics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of 3D Printed Electronics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the 3D Printed Electronics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 3D Printed Electronics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global 3D Printed Electronics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global 3D Printed Electronics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global 3D Printed Electronics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 3D Printed Electronics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of 3D Printed Electronics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of 3D Printed Electronics

3.3 3D Printed Electronics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 3D Printed Electronics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of 3D Printed Electronics

3.4 Market Distributors of 3D Printed Electronics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of 3D Printed Electronics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global 3D Printed Electronics Market, by Type

4.1 Global 3D Printed Electronics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 3D Printed Electronics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global 3D Printed Electronics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global 3D Printed Electronics Value and Growth Rate of Antennas

4.3.2 Global 3D Printed Electronics Value and Growth Rate of Sensors

4.3.3 Global 3D Printed Electronics Value and Growth Rate of Heaters

4.3.4 Global 3D Printed Electronics Value and Growth Rate of PCB

4.3.5 Global 3D Printed Electronics Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global 3D Printed Electronics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

……continued

