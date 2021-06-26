Kiosk Technology Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal featuring specialized hardware and software that provides access to information and applications for communication, commerce, entertainment, or education.

Early interactive kiosks sometimes resembled telephone booths, but have been embraced by retail, food service and hospitality to improve customer service. Interactive kiosks are typically placed in high foot traffic settings such as shops, hotel lobbies or airports.

Integration of technology allows kiosks to perform a wide range of functions, evolving into self-service kiosks. For example, kiosks may enable users to order from a shop’s catalogue when items are not in stock, check out a library book, look up information about products, issue a hotel key card, enter a public utility bill account number in order to perform an online transaction, or collect cash in exchange for merchandise. Customised components such as coin hoppers, bill acceptors, card readers and thermal printers enable kiosks to meet the owner’s specialised needs.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Kiosk Technology industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Kiosk Technology market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Kiosk Technology market covered in Chapter 12:

Antamedia

Global Software Applications

KioskSimple Kiosk Software

NetKiosk

Xpedient

MAPTMedia

Livewire

Porteus Kiosk

ProMobi

Meridian

Coinage

Acante

Advanced Kiosks

KioWare

Provisio

Toast

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Kiosk Technology market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Web-Based

Installed

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Kiosk Technology market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Kiosk Technology Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Kiosk Technology

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Kiosk Technology industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Kiosk Technology Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Kiosk Technology Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Kiosk Technology Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Kiosk Technology Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Kiosk Technology Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Kiosk Technology Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Kiosk Technology

3.3 Kiosk Technology Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Kiosk Technology

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Kiosk Technology

3.4 Market Distributors of Kiosk Technology

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Kiosk Technology Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Kiosk Technology Market, by Type

4.1 Global Kiosk Technology Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Kiosk Technology Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Kiosk Technology Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Kiosk Technology Value and Growth Rate of Web-Based

4.3.2 Global Kiosk Technology Value and Growth Rate of Installed

4.4 Global Kiosk Technology Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Kiosk Technology Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Kiosk Technology Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Kiosk Technology Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Kiosk Technology Consumption and Growth Rate of Small Business (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Kiosk Technology Consumption and Growth Rate of Medium-sized Business (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Kiosk Technology Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Business (2015-2020)

6 Global Kiosk Technology Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Kiosk Technology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Kiosk Technology Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Kiosk Technology Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Kiosk Technology Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Kiosk Technology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Kiosk Technology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Kiosk Technology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Kiosk Technology Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Kiosk Technology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Kiosk Technology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Kiosk Technology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Kiosk Technology Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Kiosk Technology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Kiosk Technology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Kiosk Technology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Kiosk Technology Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Kiosk Technology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Kiosk Technology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Kiosk Technology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Kiosk Technology Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Kiosk Technology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Kiosk Technology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Kiosk Technology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Kiosk Technology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Antamedia

12.1.1 Antamedia Basic Information

12.1.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.1.3 Antamedia Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Global Software Applications

12.2.1 Global Software Applications Basic Information

12.2.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.2.3 Global Software Applications Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 KioskSimple Kiosk Software

12.3.1 KioskSimple Kiosk Software Basic Information

12.3.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.3.3 KioskSimple Kiosk Software Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 NetKiosk

12.4.1 NetKiosk Basic Information

12.4.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.4.3 NetKiosk Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Xpedient

12.5.1 Xpedient Basic Information

12.5.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.5.3 Xpedient Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 MAPTMedia

12.6.1 MAPTMedia Basic Information

12.6.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.6.3 MAPTMedia Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Livewire

12.7.1 Livewire Basic Information

12.7.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.7.3 Livewire Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Porteus Kiosk

12.8.1 Porteus Kiosk Basic Information

12.8.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.8.3 Porteus Kiosk Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 ProMobi

12.9.1 ProMobi Basic Information

12.9.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.9.3 ProMobi Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Meridian

12.10.1 Meridian Basic Information

12.10.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.10.3 Meridian Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Coinage

12.11.1 Coinage Basic Information

12.11.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.11.3 Coinage Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Acante

12.12.1 Acante Basic Information

12.12.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.12.3 Acante Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Advanced Kiosks

12.13.1 Advanced Kiosks Basic Information

12.13.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.13.3 Advanced Kiosks Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 KioWare

12.14.1 KioWare Basic Information

12.14.2 Kiosk Technology Product Introduction

12.14.3 KioWare Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Provisio

12.15.1 Provisio Basic Information

…continued

