Retail Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Retail industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Retail market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Retail market covered in Chapter 12:

Matahari

Grab

Indomaret

Traveloka

Transmart Carrefour

Jualo.com

Gramedia Asri Media

Matahari Putra Prima Group

Tokopedia

Dairy Farm International

Ramayana

Carrefour

Alfamart

Mitra Adi Perkasa

Bukalapak

Erajaya Swasembada（Erafone）

Go-Jek

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Retail market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Retail market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Electronics

FMCG

Medical

Appliance

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Retail Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Retail

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Retail industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Retail Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Retail Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Retail Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Retail Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Retail Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Retail Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Retail

3.3 Retail Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Retail

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Retail

3.4 Market Distributors of Retail

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Retail Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Retail Market, by Type

4.1 Global Retail Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Retail Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Retail Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Retail Value and Growth Rate of Online Retail

4.3.2 Global Retail Value and Growth Rate of Offline Retail

4.4 Global Retail Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Retail Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Retail Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Retail Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of FMCG (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Appliance (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Retail Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Retail Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Retail Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Retail Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Retail Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

