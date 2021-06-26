Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System market covered in Chapter 12:
VOSS Automotive
Valeo
Tesla Motors
Bosch
Mahle
Calsonic Kansei
DANA
LG Chem
Robert Bosch
Continental
Samsung SDI
CapTherm Systems
GenTherm
Hanon Systems
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Passive
Active
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Sedan
SUV
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System
3.3 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System
3.4 Market Distributors of Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Type
4.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Value and Growth Rate of Passive
4.3.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Value and Growth Rate of Active
4.4 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Consumption and Growth Rate of Sedan (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Consumption and Growth Rate of SUV (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
6 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 VOSS Automotive
12.1.1 VOSS Automotive Basic Information
12.1.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.1.3 VOSS Automotive Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Valeo
12.2.1 Valeo Basic Information
12.2.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.2.3 Valeo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Tesla Motors
12.3.1 Tesla Motors Basic Information
12.3.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.3.3 Tesla Motors Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Bosch
12.4.1 Bosch Basic Information
12.4.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.4.3 Bosch Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Mahle
12.5.1 Mahle Basic Information
12.5.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.5.3 Mahle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Calsonic Kansei
12.6.1 Calsonic Kansei Basic Information
12.6.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.6.3 Calsonic Kansei Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 DANA
12.7.1 DANA Basic Information
12.7.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.7.3 DANA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 LG Chem
12.8.1 LG Chem Basic Information
12.8.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.8.3 LG Chem Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Robert Bosch
12.9.1 Robert Bosch Basic Information
12.9.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.9.3 Robert Bosch Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Continental
12.10.1 Continental Basic Information
12.10.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.10.3 Continental Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Samsung SDI
12.11.1 Samsung SDI Basic Information
12.11.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.11.3 Samsung SDI Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 CapTherm Systems
12.12.1 CapTherm Systems Basic Information
12.12.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.12.3 CapTherm Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 GenTherm
12.13.1 GenTherm Basic Information
12.13.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.13.3 GenTherm Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 Hanon Systems
12.14.1 Hanon Systems Basic Information
12.14.2 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Product Introduction
12.14.3 Hanon Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Forecast
14.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 Passive Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 Active Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)
14.2.1 Sedan Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.2 SUV Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.3 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Passenger Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
…continued
