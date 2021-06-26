Agriculture Sector Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Agricultural big data is a collection of data which has a wide range of sources, diverse types, complex structure and potential value, and is difficult to be processed and analyzed by common methods.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector market covered in Chapter 12:

Blue River Technology

FarmLogs

PrecisionPlanting

Granular

HoneyComb

MySmartFarm

AKOL

The ClimateCorporation

Monsanto

Search Technologies

Silent Herdsman

CropIn

Farmeron

VitalFields

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Farmers

Weather Forecast

Agricultural Regulatory Bodies

Agrochemical Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector

3.3 Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector

3.4 Market Distributors of Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……continued

