Oil and Gas EPC Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Oil and Gas EPC industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Oil and Gas EPC market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Oil and Gas EPC market covered in Chapter 12:

AZKU Inc.

Al Kawther Engineering

BACO

IGCC

Basrah East Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Oil and Gas EPC market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Engineering

Procurement

Construction

Combination

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Oil and Gas EPC market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Oil and Gas EPC Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Oil and Gas EPC

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Oil and Gas EPC industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas EPC Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Oil and Gas EPC Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Oil and Gas EPC Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Oil and Gas EPC Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oil and Gas EPC Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Oil and Gas EPC Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Oil and Gas EPC

3.3 Oil and Gas EPC Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Oil and Gas EPC

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Oil and Gas EPC

3.4 Market Distributors of Oil and Gas EPC

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Oil and Gas EPC Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Oil and Gas EPC Market, by Type

4.1 Global Oil and Gas EPC Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oil and Gas EPC Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Oil and Gas EPC Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Oil and Gas EPC Value and Growth Rate of Engineering

4.3.2 Global Oil and Gas EPC Value and Growth Rate of Procurement

4.3.3 Global Oil and Gas EPC Value and Growth Rate of Construction

4.3.4 Global Oil and Gas EPC Value and Growth Rate of Combination

4.4 Global Oil and Gas EPC Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Oil and Gas EPC Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Oil and Gas EPC Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Oil and Gas EPC Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Oil and Gas EPC Consumption and Growth Rate of Upstream (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Oil and Gas EPC Consumption and Growth Rate of Midstream (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Oil and Gas EPC Consumption and Growth Rate of Downstream (2015-2020)

6 Global Oil and Gas EPC Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Oil and Gas EPC Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Oil and Gas EPC Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Oil and Gas EPC Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Oil and Gas EPC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Oil and Gas EPC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas EPC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas EPC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Oil and Gas EPC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

