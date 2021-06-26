Death Care Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

The death care refers to companies and organizations that provide services related to death: funerals, cremation or burial, and souvenirs.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Death Care industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Death Care market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Death Care market covered in Chapter 12:

LHC Group Inc.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Matthews International Corporation

Guangzhou Funeral Parlor

Chemed Corp

Sich Caskets

Wilbert Funeral Services

Nirvana Asia Ltd.

Amedisys Inc.

Thacker Caskets

Doric Products

Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan

Batesville

Park Lawn Corporation

Service Corporation International

Evergreen Washelli

Lung Yen Life Service Corp

Shanghai Songheyuan

Carriage Services

Sauder Funeral Products

Rock of Ages

Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor

Victoriaville & Co.

StoneMor Partners

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Death Care market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Funeral Homes

Cemeteries

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Death Care market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

At-Need

Pre-Need

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Death Care Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Death Care

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Death Care industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Death Care Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Death Care Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Death Care Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Death Care Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Death Care Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Death Care Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Death Care

3.3 Death Care Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Death Care

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Death Care

3.4 Market Distributors of Death Care

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Death Care Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Death Care Market, by Type

4.1 Global Death Care Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Death Care Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Death Care Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Death Care Value and Growth Rate of Funeral Homes

4.3.2 Global Death Care Value and Growth Rate of Cemeteries

4.3.3 Global Death Care Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Death Care Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

……continued

