Protective Face Mask Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Protective Face Mask industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Protective Face Mask market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Protective Face Mask market covered in Chapter 12:

Kimberly-clark

Shanghai Dasheng

Te Yin

Irema

Respro

BDS

KOWA

Honeywell

Sinotextiles

3M

CM

McKesson

Winner Medical

DACH

Totobobo

Hakugen

Uvex

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Protective Face Mask market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Disposable Masks

Reusable Masks

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Protective Face Mask market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Industrial

Individual

Hospital & Clinic

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Protective Face Mask Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Protective Face Mask

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Protective Face Mask industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Protective Face Mask Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Protective Face Mask Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Protective Face Mask Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Protective Face Mask Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Protective Face Mask Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Protective Face Mask Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Protective Face Mask

3.3 Protective Face Mask Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Protective Face Mask

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Protective Face Mask

3.4 Market Distributors of Protective Face Mask

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Protective Face Mask Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Protective Face Mask Market, by Type

4.1 Global Protective Face Mask Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Protective Face Mask Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Protective Face Mask Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Protective Face Mask Value and Growth Rate of Disposable Masks

4.3.2 Global Protective Face Mask Value and Growth Rate of Reusable Masks

4.4 Global Protective Face Mask Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Protective Face Mask Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Protective Face Mask Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Protective Face Mask Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Protective Face Mask Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Protective Face Mask Consumption and Growth Rate of Individual (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Protective Face Mask Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospital & Clinic (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Protective Face Mask Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Protective Face Mask Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Protective Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Protective Face Mask Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Protective Face Mask Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Protective Face Mask Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Protective Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Protective Face Mask Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Protective Face Mask Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Protective Face Mask Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Protective Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Protective Face Mask Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Protective Face Mask Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Protective Face Mask Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Protective Face Mask Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Protective Face Mask Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Protective Face Mask Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Protective Face Mask Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

