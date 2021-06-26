End User Computing (EUC) IndustryJune 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the End User Computing (EUC) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The End User Computing (EUC) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global End User Computing (EUC) market covered in Chapter 12:

Nucleus Software

Tech Mahindra

Dell Technologies

Mindtree

Fujitsu

Emerio

HCL Infosystems

Serole Technologies

CSS Corp

Infosys

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the End User Computing (EUC) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Solutions

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the End User Computing (EUC) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 End User Computing (EUC) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of End User Computing (EUC)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the End User Computing (EUC) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on End User Computing (EUC) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of End User Computing (EUC) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of End User Computing (EUC)

3.3 End User Computing (EUC) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of End User Computing (EUC)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of End User Computing (EUC)

3.4 Market Distributors of End User Computing (EUC)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of End User Computing (EUC) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market, by Type

4.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global End User Computing (EUC) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Value and Growth Rate of Solutions

4.3.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global End User Computing (EUC) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 End User Computing (EUC) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of IT and Telecom (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Nucleus Software

12.1.1 Nucleus Software Basic Information

12.1.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Nucleus Software Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Tech Mahindra

12.2.1 Tech Mahindra Basic Information

12.2.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction

12.2.3 Tech Mahindra Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Dell Technologies

12.3.1 Dell Technologies Basic Information

12.3.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Dell Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Mindtree

12.4.1 Mindtree Basic Information

12.4.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction

12.4.3 Mindtree Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Fujitsu

12.5.1 Fujitsu Basic Information

12.5.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction

12.5.3 Fujitsu Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Emerio

12.6.1 Emerio Basic Information

12.6.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction

12.6.3 Emerio Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 HCL Infosystems

12.7.1 HCL Infosystems Basic Information

12.7.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction

12.7.3 HCL Infosystems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Serole Technologies

12.8.1 Serole Technologies Basic Information

12.8.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction

12.8.3 Serole Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 CSS Corp

12.9.1 CSS Corp Basic Information

12.9.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction

12.9.3 CSS Corp Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Infosys

12.10.1 Infosys Basic Information

12.10.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction

12.10.3 Infosys Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic

12.11.1 Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Basic Information

12.11.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction

12.11.3 Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Forecast

14.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Solutions Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 IT and Telecom Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 BFSI Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Education Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Healthcare Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Government Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.6 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

…continued

