End User Computing (EUC) IndustryJune 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the End User Computing (EUC) industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The End User Computing (EUC) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global End User Computing (EUC) market covered in Chapter 12:
Nucleus Software
Tech Mahindra
Dell Technologies
Mindtree
Fujitsu
Emerio
HCL Infosystems
Serole Technologies
CSS Corp
Infosys
Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the End User Computing (EUC) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Solutions
Services
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the End User Computing (EUC) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Education
Healthcare
Government
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 End User Computing (EUC) Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of End User Computing (EUC)
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the End User Computing (EUC) industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on End User Computing (EUC) Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of End User Computing (EUC) Analysis
3.2 Major Players of End User Computing (EUC)
3.3 End User Computing (EUC) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of End User Computing (EUC)
3.3.3 Labor Cost of End User Computing (EUC)
3.4 Market Distributors of End User Computing (EUC)
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of End User Computing (EUC) Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market, by Type
4.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global End User Computing (EUC) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Value and Growth Rate of Solutions
4.3.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Value and Growth Rate of Services
4.4 Global End User Computing (EUC) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 End User Computing (EUC) Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of IT and Telecom (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)
5.3.6 Global End User Computing (EUC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
6 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America End User Computing (EUC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America End User Computing (EUC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America End User Computing (EUC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Nucleus Software
12.1.1 Nucleus Software Basic Information
12.1.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction
12.1.3 Nucleus Software Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Tech Mahindra
12.2.1 Tech Mahindra Basic Information
12.2.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction
12.2.3 Tech Mahindra Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Dell Technologies
12.3.1 Dell Technologies Basic Information
12.3.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction
12.3.3 Dell Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Mindtree
12.4.1 Mindtree Basic Information
12.4.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction
12.4.3 Mindtree Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Fujitsu
12.5.1 Fujitsu Basic Information
12.5.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction
12.5.3 Fujitsu Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Emerio
12.6.1 Emerio Basic Information
12.6.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction
12.6.3 Emerio Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 HCL Infosystems
12.7.1 HCL Infosystems Basic Information
12.7.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction
12.7.3 HCL Infosystems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Serole Technologies
12.8.1 Serole Technologies Basic Information
12.8.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction
12.8.3 Serole Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 CSS Corp
12.9.1 CSS Corp Basic Information
12.9.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction
12.9.3 CSS Corp Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Infosys
12.10.1 Infosys Basic Information
12.10.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction
12.10.3 Infosys Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic
12.11.1 Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Basic Information
12.11.2 End User Computing (EUC) Product Introduction
12.11.3 Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Forecast
14.1 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 Solutions Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)
14.2.1 IT and Telecom Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.2 BFSI Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.3 Education Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.4 Healthcare Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.5 Government Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.6 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 End User Computing (EUC) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
…continued
