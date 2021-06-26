Global Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Trends 2019 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

The global neonatal and prenatal devices market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Phototherapy among other available devices in the market is considered as a first-line treatment for many conditions including jaundice, psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the jaundice or hyperbilirubinemia occurs in at least 60% of term infants. Phototherapy equipment is used widely for the treatment of jaundice in neonatal, which in turn, will drive the neonatal and prenatal devices market.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Global Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/neonatal-and-prenatal-devices-market

The arrangement of the LEDs along with the optics provide uniformity of light on the neonatal while minimizing unwanted spill and glare outside the treatment surface. This is anticipated to drive the adoption of these devices hence impacting the neonatal and prenatal devices industry. These devices also allow the caregiver to choose a high intensity or low intensity setting. The various intensity options provided by the phototherapy equipment to choose as per the body temperature of specific neonatal will drive the adoption of phototherapy equipment in the neonatal and prenatal device market significantly during the forecast period.

Phototherapy devices are also available to be used in the home setting which will augment the growth of the neonatal and prenatal devices market. The phototherapy devices used in the home range from hand-held or table-top devices for treatment of small areas of affected skin to the cabinet for neonatal requiring full body treatment. Several companies active in providing home phototherapy units include Daavlin, UVABiotek Solarc Systems Inc., National Body Corp., and many more. These companies are significantly driving the neonatal and prenatal devices market by advancing their product portfolio offerings.

However, the bulb replacement requirement coupled with the expensive bulb replacement costs will restrict the growth of the neonatal and prenatal devices market. Additionally, the frequent breakdown of devices in remote and rural areas will also slow the growth of the neonatal and prenatal devices market during the forecast period.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Global Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/neonatal-and-prenatal-devices-market

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market- Segmentation

By Product Type

Prenatal & Fetal Equipment

Neonatal Equipment

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market- Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Atom Medical Corp

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co. (GE Healthcare)

Getinge AB

Hamilton Medical AG

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corp.

Medela AG

Medtronic plc

Natus Medical Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

NUVO Inc.

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.

Smith’s Group PLC.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Reasons for Buying from us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/neonatal-and-prenatal-devices-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404