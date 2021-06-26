Global Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Trends 2019 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

The global neonatal and prenatal devices market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Phototherapy among other available devices in the market is considered as a first-line treatment for many conditions including jaundice, psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the jaundice or hyperbilirubinemia occurs in at least 60% of term infants. Phototherapy equipment is used widely for the treatment of jaundice in neonatal, which in turn, will drive the neonatal and prenatal devices market.
The arrangement of the LEDs along with the optics provide uniformity of light on the neonatal while minimizing unwanted spill and glare outside the treatment surface. This is anticipated to drive the adoption of these devices hence impacting the neonatal and prenatal devices industry. These devices also allow the caregiver to choose a high intensity or low intensity setting. The various intensity options provided by the phototherapy equipment to choose as per the body temperature of specific neonatal will drive the adoption of phototherapy equipment in the neonatal and prenatal device market significantly during the forecast period.
Phototherapy devices are also available to be used in the home setting which will augment the growth of the neonatal and prenatal devices market. The phototherapy devices used in the home range from hand-held or table-top devices for treatment of small areas of affected skin to the cabinet for neonatal requiring full body treatment. Several companies active in providing home phototherapy units include Daavlin, UVABiotek Solarc Systems Inc., National Body Corp., and many more. These companies are significantly driving the neonatal and prenatal devices market by advancing their product portfolio offerings.
However, the bulb replacement requirement coupled with the expensive bulb replacement costs will restrict the growth of the neonatal and prenatal devices market. Additionally, the frequent breakdown of devices in remote and rural areas will also slow the growth of the neonatal and prenatal devices market during the forecast period.
Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market- Segmentation
By Product Type
- Prenatal & Fetal Equipment
- Neonatal Equipment
Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market- Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
Rest of The World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
- Atom Medical Corp
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co. (GE Healthcare)
- Getinge AB
- Hamilton Medical AG
- Inspiration Healthcare Group plc
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Masimo Corp.
- Medela AG
- Medtronic plc
- Natus Medical Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Nonin Medical, Inc.
- NUVO Inc.
- Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.
- Smith’s Group PLC.
- Vyaire Medical, Inc.
