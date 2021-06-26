Pet Tech Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Pet Tech industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Pet Tech market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Pet Tech market covered in Chapter 12:

Felcana

Actijoy Solution

Loc8tor

Garmin Ltd.

IceRobotics

GoPro

All Home Robotics

Invoxia

Lupine Pet

Nedap N.V.

Fitbark

iFetch, LLC.

DOGVACAY

CleverPet

Obe, Inc.

Mars Incorporated

Dogtra

Konectera

Motorola

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Pet Tech market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Pet Wearables

Smart Pet Crates & Beds

Smart Pet Doors

Smart Pet Feeders & Bowls

Smart Pet Fence

Smart Pet Toys

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Pet Tech market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Household

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Pet Tech Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Pet Tech

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Pet Tech industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pet Tech Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Pet Tech Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Pet Tech Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Pet Tech Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pet Tech Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Pet Tech Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Pet Tech

3.3 Pet Tech Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pet Tech

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Pet Tech

3.4 Market Distributors of Pet Tech

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Pet Tech Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Pet Tech Market, by Type

4.1 Global Pet Tech Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pet Tech Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Pet Tech Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Pet Tech Value and Growth Rate of Pet Wearables

4.3.2 Global Pet Tech Value and Growth Rate of Smart Pet Crates & Beds

4.3.3 Global Pet Tech Value and Growth Rate of Smart Pet Doors

4.3.4 Global Pet Tech Value and Growth Rate of Smart Pet Feeders & Bowls

4.3.5 Global Pet Tech Value and Growth Rate of Smart Pet Fence

4.3.6 Global Pet Tech Value and Growth Rate of Smart Pet Toys

4.4 Global Pet Tech Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Pet Tech Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Pet Tech Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Pet Tech Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Pet Tech Consumption and Growth Rate of Household (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Pet Tech Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

6 Global Pet Tech Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Pet Tech Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Pet Tech Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Pet Tech Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Pet Tech Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Pet Tech Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Pet Tech Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Pet Tech Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Pet Tech Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Pet Tech Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Pet Tech Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Pet Tech Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Pet Tech Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Pet Tech Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pet Tech Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pet Tech Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Pet Tech Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Pet Tech Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pet Tech Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pet Tech Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Pet Tech Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…….Continued

