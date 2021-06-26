Global Non-linear Optocouplers Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

An optocoupler is an electronic component that helps interconnect two separate electrical circuits via a light-sensitive optical interface. Optocouplers are primarily used to isolate circuits, especially in circuits that are very sensitive to low voltages or noise. Prevents potential electrical collisions and excludes unwanted noise. Nonlinear optocouplers have broad application in various microcontroller-related tasks. In high voltage circuits, the necessary digital pulses or analog information is provided by an optocoupler. Optocouplers can be used for AC sensing, DC control related tasks, which in turn drives the growth of the global market.

The Non-linear Optocouplers key players in this market include:

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

Avago (FIT)

Vishay Intertechnology

Renesas

Sharp

ISOCOM

LiteOn

Everlight Electronics

Standex-Meder Electronics

IXYS Corporation

Kingbright Electronic

NTE Electronics

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Photovoltaic-Output

Transistor-Output

Triac-Output

Thyristor-Output

IC- Output

Others

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Telecommunications

Cable TV

Military and Aerospace

Industrial Motors

Automotive

Others

