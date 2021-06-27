Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market covered in Chapter 12:

Oracle

Amdocs

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Cisco

Accenture

Ericsson

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

SAP AG

Comverse

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

system integration

planning and consulting services

operations and maintenance services

managed services

others.

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

software into negotiation

revenue assurance

partner management

fraud management

billing and charging

others.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Table of Content

1 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management

3.3 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management

3.4 Market Distributors of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market, by Type

4.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Value and Growth Rate of system integration

4.3.2 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Value and Growth Rate of planning and consulting services

4.3.3 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Value and Growth Rate of operations and maintenance services

4.3.4 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Value and Growth Rate of managed services

4.3.5 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Value and Growth Rate of others.

4.4 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market, by Application

….. continued

