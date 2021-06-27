Reinsurance Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Reinsurance is insurance that is purchased by an insurance company. In the classic case, reinsurance allows insurance companies to remain solvent after major claims events, such as major disasters like hurricanes and wildfires. In addition to its basic role in risk management, reinsurance is sometimes used for tax mitigation and other reasons. The company that purchases the reinsurance policy is called a “ceding company” or “cedent” or “cedant” under most arrangements. The company issuing the reinsurance policy is referred simply as the “reinsurer”.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Reinsurance industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Reinsurance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Reinsurance market covered in Chapter 12:

Berkshire Hathaway Cooperation

Reinsurance Group of America

ICLG

PartnerRe Ltd.

Hannover Re

Lloyd’s of London

China Reinsurance Company

SCOR

HDI-Gerling

Catlin Group Limited

Korean Reinsurance Co

Allianz

Munich Re

Everest Reinsurance, Ltd.

XL Group Plc

Swiss Re-insurance Company

AXA

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Reinsurance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Life

Non-life

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Reinsurance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Agency

Broker

Bancassurance

Direct Writing

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Reinsurance Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Reinsurance

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Reinsurance industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Reinsurance Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Reinsurance Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Reinsurance Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Reinsurance Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Reinsurance Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Reinsurance Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Reinsurance

3.3 Reinsurance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Reinsurance

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Reinsurance

3.4 Market Distributors of Reinsurance

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Reinsurance Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……continued

