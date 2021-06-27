AI In Supply Chain Market Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

Artificial intelligence in supply chain market is expected to reach USD 10,110.2 million by 2027 from USD 527.5 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 45% during the forecast period.

In the modern digital society, digital co-creation and artificial intelligence in the supply chain are becoming dynamic business standards. By adopting artificial intelligence in the supply chain, businesses are ushering in a new era or technological innovation to help them track their operations, enhance their business strategies, increase productivity in supply chain management, and engage with their customers in a digital world. The growth of global AI in the supply chain market is mainly driven by the continued growth of Internet users and smart devices worldwide, increasing awareness of artificial intelligence and big data and analytics, government initiatives towards digitization, and adoption of computer vision technologies across industries. is driven by industry. However, high procurement operating costs and lack of infrastructure are the biggest obstacles to market growth.

Market Segments

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

By Application

Fleet Management

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Virtual Assistant

Risk Management

Freight Brokerage

Key Players

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence in supply chain market report are Amazon, ClearMetal Inc., Deutsche Post AG DHL, FedEx, General Electric, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, LLamasoft Inc., Micron Technology, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Samsung, Xilinx, Fraight AI, C.H. Robinson, E2open, Relex Solution, Presenso, Cainiao Network, Splice Machine, Logility

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global AI In Supply Chain industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by AI In Supply Chain Market Report

1. What was the AI In Supply Chain Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the AI In Supply Chain Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AI In Supply Chain Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global AI In Supply Chain market.

The market share of the global AI In Supply Chain market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global AI In Supply Chain market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global AI In Supply Chain market.

