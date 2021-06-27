Alpha Olefin Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Global Alpha Olefin Market size was estimated at USD 8.26 billion in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027.

Alpha-olefins are a class of organic compounds that are alkenes (also called olefins) with the formula CxH2x, distinguished by having a double bond in the primary or alpha (α) position. [1] This position of the double bond enhances the reactivity of the compound and is useful for several applications. There are two types of alpha-olefins: branched and linear (or normal). The chemical properties of branched alpha-olefins branched on the second (vinylidene) or third carbon number differ significantly from those of linear alpha-olefins and those of branched branches on the fourth carbon number. chain. Alpha olefins are used in the production of polyethylene. Therefore, increasing demand from the plastics industry for polyethylene production is expected to drive the alpha-olefin market.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Alpha Olefin Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/alpha-olefin-market/58321/

Market Segments

By Type: Linear Alpha Olefin (1-butene, 1-hexene, 1-octene, 1-decene, 1-dodecene, 1-Octadecene, and Others) and Branched Alpha Olefin (Isobutylene and Others)

By Application: Polyolefin Co-monomers (HDPE, LDPE, and Others), Oilfield Chemicals, Lubricants & Fuel Additives, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydrides, Detergents & Cosmetics, Plasticizer, Synthetic Waxes, Surfactants, and Others

By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Beauty & Personal care, Paper & Pulp, Textile, Electronics, and Others

Key Players

Major players in the alpha-olefin market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, ExxonMobil Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Dow Chemical Company, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, JAM Petrochemicals Company, Shell Chemical LP, INEOS Oligomers among others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Alpha Olefin industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Alpha Olefin Market Report

1. What was the Alpha Olefin Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Alpha Olefin Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Alpha Olefin Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Alpha Olefin market.

The market share of the global Alpha Olefin market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Alpha Olefin market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Alpha Olefin market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404