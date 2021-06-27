Ambulatory Surgery Centre June 2021 Middle East And Africa Market Research Report 2026

The Ambulatory Surgery Centre is a one-stop facility providing convenience to patients undergoing day surgery. Patients who elect for surgery for their specific medical condition undergo prepping, surgery and recovery at this centre. At the centre, generally no hospitalisation is required, patients are discharged home after recovery

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Ambulatory Surgery Centre industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Ambulatory Surgery Centre market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Ambulatory Surgery Centre market covered in Chapter 12:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America

Symbion Healthcare Inc

Medical Facilities Corporation

Symbion Inc.

HCA Holdings Inc

Nueterra, Medical Facilities Corp

Tenet Healthcare

Surgical Care Affiliates

Healthway Medical Group

Vision Group Holdings

AmSurg Corp

Surgery Partners

United Surgical Partners International Inc

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Ambulatory Surgery Centre market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Free-Standing Ambulatory Surgery Centres

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Ambulatory Surgery Centre market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Cataract Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Endoscopic Procedure

Gastroenterology

Urological Procedure

Vascular Surgery

Pulmonary Surgery

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Ambulatory Surgery Centre Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Ambulatory Surgery Centre

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Ambulatory Surgery Centre industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ambulatory Surgery Centre Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Ambulatory Surgery Centre Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Ambulatory Surgery Centre

3.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centre Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ambulatory Surgery Centre

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Ambulatory Surgery Centre

3.4 Market Distributors of Ambulatory Surgery Centre

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Ambulatory Surgery Centre Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market, by Type

4.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Value and Growth Rate of Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgery Centres

4.3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Value and Growth Rate of Free-Standing Ambulatory Surgery Centres

4.4 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Consumption and Growth Rate of Cataract Surgery (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Consumption and Growth Rate of Orthopaedic Surgery (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Consumption and Growth Rate of Endoscopic Procedure (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Consumption and Growth Rate of Gastroenterology (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Consumption and Growth Rate of Urological Procedure (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Consumption and Growth Rate of Vascular Surgery (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Consumption and Growth Rate of Pulmonary Surgery (2015-2020)

6 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ambulatory Surgery Centre Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centre Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Centre Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ambulatory Surgery Centre Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Ambulatory Surgery Centre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

