IT Services Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the IT Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The IT Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global IT Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Oracle

TCS

Fujitsu

Infosys

Wipro

Hitachi

Accenture

Atos

HCL Tech

HP

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the IT Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software as a service (SaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the IT Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Financial

Government

Computer services

Manufacturing

Telecom

Transportation

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 IT Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of IT Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the IT Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IT Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global IT Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global IT Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global IT Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on IT Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of IT Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of IT Services

3.3 IT Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of IT Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of IT Services

3.4 Market Distributors of IT Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of IT Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global IT Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global IT Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IT Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global IT Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global IT Services Value and Growth Rate of Software as a service (SaaS)

4.3.2 Global IT Services Value and Growth Rate of Platform as a service (PaaS)

4.3.3 Global IT Services Value and Growth Rate of Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

4.4 Global IT Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 IT Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global IT Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global IT Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global IT Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Financial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global IT Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global IT Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Computer services (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global IT Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global IT Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global IT Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global IT Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global IT Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global IT Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global IT Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global IT Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America IT Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America IT Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America IT Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America IT Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe IT Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe IT Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe IT Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe IT Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific IT Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific IT Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific IT Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific IT Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia IT Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

