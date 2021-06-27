Residential Hotel Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Residential Hotel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Residential Hotel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Residential Hotel market covered in Chapter 12:

Hyatt Hotel

Wyndham Hotel Group

Extended Stay America

Motel 6

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Omni Hotels and Resorts

InTown Suites

Marriott International

Choice Hotels International

Four Seasons Hotels

Hilton Worldwide

Accor Hotels

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Residential Hotel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Upscale Residential Hotel

Midscale Residential Hotel

Economy Residential Hotel

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Residential Hotel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Travelers

Business Customers

Trainers and Trainees

Government and Army Staff

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Residential Hotel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Residential Hotel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Residential Hotel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Residential Hotel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Residential Hotel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Residential Hotel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Residential Hotel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Residential Hotel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Residential Hotel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Residential Hotel

3.3 Residential Hotel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Residential Hotel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Residential Hotel

3.4 Market Distributors of Residential Hotel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Residential Hotel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Residential Hotel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Residential Hotel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Residential Hotel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Residential Hotel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Residential Hotel Value and Growth Rate of Upscale Residential Hotel

4.3.2 Global Residential Hotel Value and Growth Rate of Midscale Residential Hotel

4.3.3 Global Residential Hotel Value and Growth Rate of Economy Residential Hotel

4.4 Global Residential Hotel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Residential Hotel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Residential Hotel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Residential Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Residential Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate of Travelers (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Residential Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate of Business Customers (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Residential Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate of Trainers and Trainees (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Residential Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate of Government and Army Staff (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Residential Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Residential Hotel Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Residential Hotel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Residential Hotel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Residential Hotel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Residential Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Residential Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Residential Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Residential Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Residential Hotel Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Residential Hotel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Residential Hotel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Residential Hotel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Residential Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Residential Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Residential Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Residential Hotel Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Residential Hotel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Residential Hotel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Residential Hotel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Residential Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Residential Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Residential Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

