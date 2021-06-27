Family Office Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Family Office industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Family Office market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Family Office market covered in Chapter 12:

Broog Trading Company

Al Kadi

Al Zamil

King Faisal Foundation

Theyab International Group

Emirates Investment Group

Morood Group

AlTouq Group

SFO Group

Y.K.A. Estates Corporation

Al Ghurair Investment

Al-Futtaim Group

Kingdom Holding Company

Habtoor Group

Dubai Holding

Al Zarooni Emirates Investments

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Family Office market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Single Family Office (SFO)

Multi Family Office (MFO)

Virtual Family Office (VFO)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Family Office market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Financial

Strategy

Governance

Advisory

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Family Office Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Family Office

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Family Office industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Family Office Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Family Office Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Family Office Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Family Office Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Family Office Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Family Office Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Family Office

3.3 Family Office Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Family Office

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Family Office

3.4 Market Distributors of Family Office

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Family Office Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Family Office Market, by Type

4.1 Global Family Office Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Family Office Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Family Office Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Family Office Value and Growth Rate of Single Family Office (SFO)

4.3.2 Global Family Office Value and Growth Rate of Multi Family Office (MFO)

4.3.3 Global Family Office Value and Growth Rate of Virtual Family Office (VFO)

4.4 Global Family Office Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Family Office Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Family Office Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Family Office Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Family Office Consumption and Growth Rate of Financial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Family Office Consumption and Growth Rate of Strategy (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Family Office Consumption and Growth Rate of Governance (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Family Office Consumption and Growth Rate of Advisory (2015-2020)

6 Global Family Office Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Family Office Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Family Office Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Family Office Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Family Office Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Family Office Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Family Office Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Family Office Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Family Office Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Family Office Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Family Office Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Family Office Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Family Office Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Family Office Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Family Office Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Family Office Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Family Office Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

