Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) June 2021 Middle East And Africa Market Research Report 2026

In COVID-19 outbreak, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market covered in Chapter 12:

Real Asset Management

Fiix

MVP Plant

FMX

Hippo

Dude Solutions

IBM

ManagerPlus

UpKeep

MPulse

DPSI

eMaint

MicroMain

IFS

ServiceChannel

FasTrak

Fortive

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud Based

On-Premises

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Industrial and Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics and Retail

Education and Government

Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

3.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

3.4 Market Distributors of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Growth Rate of Cloud Based

4.3.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Growth Rate of On-Premises

4.4 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial and Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Property Management Firms (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Logistics and Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Education and Government (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

