Operational Analytics June 2021 Middle East And Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Operational Analytics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Operational Analytics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Operational Analytics market covered in Chapter 12:

Splunk

SAS Institute

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

HPE

Microsoft Corporation

Alteryx

Cloudera

Bentley Systems

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Operational Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software

Service

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Operational Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk Management

Fraud Detection

Supply Chain Management

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Operational Analytics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Operational Analytics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Operational Analytics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Operational Analytics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Operational Analytics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Operational Analytics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Operational Analytics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Operational Analytics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Operational Analytics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Operational Analytics

3.3 Operational Analytics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Operational Analytics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Operational Analytics

3.4 Market Distributors of Operational Analytics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Operational Analytics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Operational Analytics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Operational Analytics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Operational Analytics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Operational Analytics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Operational Analytics Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.2 Global Operational Analytics Value and Growth Rate of Service

4.4 Global Operational Analytics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Operational Analytics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Operational Analytics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Operational Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Operational Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate of Predictive Asset Maintenance (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Operational Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate of Risk Management (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Operational Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate of Fraud Detection (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Operational Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate of Supply Chain Management (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Operational Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Operational Analytics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Operational Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Operational Analytics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Operational Analytics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Operational Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Operational Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Operational Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Operational Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Operational Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Operational Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Operational Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Operational Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Operational Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Operational Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Operational Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Operational Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Operational Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Operational Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Operational Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Operational Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Operational Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

