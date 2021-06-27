Augmented Reality in Retail Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real-world are “augmented” by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory.Augmented Reality in Retail offers retailers the opportunity to transform how people shop.

The Augmented Reality in Retail market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Augmented Reality in Retail industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Augmented Reality in Retail market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Augmented Reality in Retail market covered in Chapter 12:

Wikitude (Austria)

Kudan (UK)

ViewAR (Austria)

Sephora (France)

INDE (UK)

Augment (France)

Amazon (US)

Microsoft (US)

Holition (UK)

Blippar (UK)

Marxent Labs (US)

DAQRI (US)

Imaginate Technologies (India)

PTC (US)

Apple (US)

Zugara (US)

Google (US)

Ikea (Netherlands)

Total Immersion (France)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Augmented Reality in Retail market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Handheld Device

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Smart AR Mirror

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Augmented Reality in Retail market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Jewelry

Beauty and Cosmetics

Apparel Fitting

Furniture and Lighting

Grocery Shopping

Footwear

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Augmented Reality in Retail Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Augmented Reality in Retail

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Augmented Reality in Retail industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Augmented Reality in Retail Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Augmented Reality in Retail Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Augmented Reality in Retail

3.3 Augmented Reality in Retail Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Augmented Reality in Retail

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Augmented Reality in Retail

3.4 Market Distributors of Augmented Reality in Retail

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Augmented Reality in Retail Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Type

4.1 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Value and Growth Rate of Handheld Device

4.3.2 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Value and Growth Rate of Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

4.3.3 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Value and Growth Rate of Smart AR Mirror

4.4 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Augmented Reality in Retail Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Jewelry (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Beauty and Cosmetics (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Apparel Fitting (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Furniture and Lighting (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Grocery Shopping (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Footwear (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Augmented Reality in Retail Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Augmented Reality in Retail Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Augmented Reality in Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Augmented Reality in Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Augmented Reality in Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Augmented Reality in Retail Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Augmented Reality in Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Augmented Reality in Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Augmented Reality in Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Augmented Reality in Retail Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Augmented Reality in Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Augmented Reality in Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Augmented Reality in Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Augmented Reality in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

