Navigation Map Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Navigation Map industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Navigation Map market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Navigation Map market covered in Chapter 12:

DigitalGlobe

LAND INFO Worldwide Mapping

NavInfo

Google

AutoNavi

Zenrin

MapData Services

Intermap Technologies

Apple

Collins Bartholomew

ESRI

Getmapping

TomTom International

HERE Technologies

Micello

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Navigation Map market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

GIS

LiDAR

Aerial Photography

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Navigation Map market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Military and Defense

Enterprise Solutions

Mobile Devices

Government and Public Sector

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Table of Content

1 Navigation Map Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Navigation Map

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Navigation Map industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Navigation Map Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Navigation Map Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Navigation Map Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Navigation Map Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Navigation Map Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Navigation Map Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Navigation Map

3.3 Navigation Map Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Navigation Map

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Navigation Map

3.4 Market Distributors of Navigation Map

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Navigation Map Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Navigation Map Market, by Type

4.1 Global Navigation Map Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Navigation Map Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Navigation Map Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Navigation Map Value and Growth Rate of GIS

4.3.2 Global Navigation Map Value and Growth Rate of LiDAR

4.3.3 Global Navigation Map Value and Growth Rate of Aerial Photography

4.4 Global Navigation Map Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Navigation Map Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Navigation Map Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Navigation Map Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Navigation Map Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Navigation Map Consumption and Growth Rate of Military and Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Navigation Map Consumption and Growth Rate of Enterprise Solutions (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Navigation Map Consumption and Growth Rate of Mobile Devices (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Navigation Map Consumption and Growth Rate of Government and Public Sector (2015-2020)

6 Global Navigation Map Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

