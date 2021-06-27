Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production market covered in Chapter 12:

Northwest Analytics Inc.

MapR Technologies

International Business Machines Corporation

Hortonworks Inc.

Palantir Economic Solutions Ltd

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Drillinginfo Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Data Acquisition

Data Processing

Data Interpretation

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Upstream sector

Midstream sector

Downstream sector

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

3.3 Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

3.4 Market Distributors of Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Market, by Type

4.1 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Value and Growth Rate of Data Acquisition

4.3.2 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Value and Growth Rate of Data Processing

4.3.3 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Value and Growth Rate of Data Interpretation

4.4 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Consumption and Growth Rate of Upstream sector (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Consumption and Growth Rate of Midstream sector (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Consumption and Growth Rate of Downstream sector (2015-2020)

6 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Big Data in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

