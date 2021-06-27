Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector market covered in Chapter 12:
IBM Corp.
AWS
Microsoft Corp.
Intel
Oracle Corp.
NEXT IT
JP Morgan
IP soft
INBENTA technologies
FUKOKU (Japan)
Amazon Web Services Inc.
Salesforce
Google LLC
PALANTIR
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Hardware
Software
Services
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Banking
Investment and securities management
Insurance
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Table of Content
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector
3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector
3.4 Market Distributors of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market, by Type
4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Value and Growth Rate of Hardware
4.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Value and Growth Rate of Software
4.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Value and Growth Rate of Services
4.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Consumption and Growth Rate of Investment and securities management (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Consumption and Growth Rate of Insurance (2015-2020)
6 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market Analysis by Regions
….. continued
