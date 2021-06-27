Remittance Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Remittance industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Remittance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Remittance market covered in Chapter 12:
Western Union
RemitMoney
Xoom
OrbitRemit Money Transfer
Vianext Fast Remit
bridge21
ICICI Money2India
MoneyGram
RIA Money Transfer
Remit2India
Remitly
Venstar Exchange
InstaReM PTE Limited
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Remittance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
P2P (person to person)
P2B (Person to business)
B2B (business to business)
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Remittance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Family Remittances
Community Remittances
Migrant worker Remittances
Social Remittances
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENT :
Table of Content
1 Remittance Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Remittance
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Remittance industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Remittance Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Remittance Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Remittance Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Remittance Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Remittance Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Remittance Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Remittance
3.3 Remittance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Remittance
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Remittance
3.4 Market Distributors of Remittance
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Remittance Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Remittance Market, by Type
4.1 Global Remittance Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Remittance Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Remittance Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Remittance Value and Growth Rate of P2P (person to person)
4.3.2 Global Remittance Value and Growth Rate of P2B (Person to business)
4.3.3 Global Remittance Value and Growth Rate of B2B (business to business)
4.4 Global Remittance Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Remittance Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Remittance Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Remittance Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Remittance Consumption and Growth Rate of Family Remittances (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Remittance Consumption and Growth Rate of Community Remittances (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Remittance Consumption and Growth Rate of Migrant worker Remittances (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Remittance Consumption and Growth Rate of Social Remittances (2015-2020)
6 Global Remittance Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Remittance Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Remittance Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Remittance Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Remittance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Remittance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Remittance Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Remittance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Remittance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Remittance Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Remittance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Remittance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Remittance Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Remittance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Remittance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Remittance Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Remittance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Remittance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Western Union
12.1.1 Western Union Basic Information
12.1.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.1.3 Western Union Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 RemitMoney
12.2.1 RemitMoney Basic Information
12.2.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.2.3 RemitMoney Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Xoom
12.3.1 Xoom Basic Information
12.3.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.3.3 Xoom Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 OrbitRemit Money Transfer
12.4.1 OrbitRemit Money Transfer Basic Information
12.4.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.4.3 OrbitRemit Money Transfer Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Vianext Fast Remit
12.5.1 Vianext Fast Remit Basic Information
12.5.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.5.3 Vianext Fast Remit Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 bridge21
12.6.1 bridge21 Basic Information
12.6.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.6.3 bridge21 Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 ICICI Money2India
12.7.1 ICICI Money2India Basic Information
12.7.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.7.3 ICICI Money2India Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 MoneyGram
12.8.1 MoneyGram Basic Information
12.8.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.8.3 MoneyGram Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 RIA Money Transfer
12.9.1 RIA Money Transfer Basic Information
12.9.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.9.3 RIA Money Transfer Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Remit2India
12.10.1 Remit2India Basic Information
12.10.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.10.3 Remit2India Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Remitly
12.11.1 Remitly Basic Information
12.11.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.11.3 Remitly Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Venstar Exchange
12.12.1 Venstar Exchange Basic Information
12.12.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.12.3 Venstar Exchange Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 InstaReM PTE Limited
12.13.1 InstaReM PTE Limited Basic Information
12.13.2 Remittance Product Introduction
12.13.3 InstaReM PTE Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Remittance Market Forecast
14.1 Global Remittance Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 P2P (person to person) Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 P2B (Person to business) Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.3 B2B (business to business) Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Global Remittance Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)
14.2.1 Family Remittances Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.2 Community Remittances Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.3 Migrant worker Remittances Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.4 Social Remittances Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
…………..Continued
