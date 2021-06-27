Remittance Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Remittance industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Remittance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6123113-covid-19-outbreak-global-remittance-industry-market-report

Key players in the global Remittance market covered in Chapter 12:

Western Union

RemitMoney

Xoom

OrbitRemit Money Transfer

Vianext Fast Remit

bridge21

ICICI Money2India

MoneyGram

RIA Money Transfer

Remit2India

Remitly

Venstar Exchange

InstaReM PTE Limited

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Remittance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

P2P (person to person)

P2B (Person to business)

B2B (business to business)

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-worldwide-sanitizer-packaging-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-06-02

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Remittance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Family Remittances

Community Remittances

Migrant worker Remittances

Social Remittances

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-crankshaft-position-sensor-marketoverview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-real-time-clock-rtc-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Remittance Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Remittance

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Remittance industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Remittance Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Remittance Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Remittance Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Remittance Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Remittance Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Remittance Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Remittance

3.3 Remittance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Remittance

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Remittance

3.4 Market Distributors of Remittance

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Remittance Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Remittance Market, by Type

4.1 Global Remittance Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Remittance Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Remittance Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Remittance Value and Growth Rate of P2P (person to person)

4.3.2 Global Remittance Value and Growth Rate of P2B (Person to business)

4.3.3 Global Remittance Value and Growth Rate of B2B (business to business)

4.4 Global Remittance Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Remittance Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Remittance Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Remittance Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Remittance Consumption and Growth Rate of Family Remittances (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Remittance Consumption and Growth Rate of Community Remittances (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Remittance Consumption and Growth Rate of Migrant worker Remittances (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Remittance Consumption and Growth Rate of Social Remittances (2015-2020)

6 Global Remittance Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Remittance Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Remittance Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Remittance Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Remittance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Remittance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Remittance Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Remittance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Remittance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Remittance Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Remittance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Remittance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Remittance Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Remittance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Remittance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-cyber-insurance-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2030-2021-06-04

11 South America Remittance Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Remittance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Remittance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Remittance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Remittance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Western Union

12.1.1 Western Union Basic Information

12.1.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.1.3 Western Union Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 RemitMoney

12.2.1 RemitMoney Basic Information

12.2.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.2.3 RemitMoney Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Xoom

12.3.1 Xoom Basic Information

12.3.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.3.3 Xoom Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 OrbitRemit Money Transfer

12.4.1 OrbitRemit Money Transfer Basic Information

12.4.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.4.3 OrbitRemit Money Transfer Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Vianext Fast Remit

12.5.1 Vianext Fast Remit Basic Information

12.5.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.5.3 Vianext Fast Remit Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 bridge21

12.6.1 bridge21 Basic Information

12.6.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.6.3 bridge21 Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 ICICI Money2India

12.7.1 ICICI Money2India Basic Information

12.7.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.7.3 ICICI Money2India Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 MoneyGram

12.8.1 MoneyGram Basic Information

12.8.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.8.3 MoneyGram Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 RIA Money Transfer

12.9.1 RIA Money Transfer Basic Information

12.9.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.9.3 RIA Money Transfer Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Remit2India

12.10.1 Remit2India Basic Information

12.10.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.10.3 Remit2India Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Remitly

12.11.1 Remitly Basic Information

12.11.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.11.3 Remitly Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Venstar Exchange

12.12.1 Venstar Exchange Basic Information

12.12.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.12.3 Venstar Exchange Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 InstaReM PTE Limited

12.13.1 InstaReM PTE Limited Basic Information

12.13.2 Remittance Product Introduction

12.13.3 InstaReM PTE Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Remittance Market Forecast

14.1 Global Remittance Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 P2P (person to person) Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 P2B (Person to business) Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 B2B (business to business) Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Remittance Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Family Remittances Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Community Remittances Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Migrant worker Remittances Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Social Remittances Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

…………..Continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105