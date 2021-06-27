Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market covered in Chapter 12:

Treezor

11:FS Foundry

Cambr

GoCardless

BBVA

Green Dot

SolarisBank

Bankable

Project Imagine

Currencycloud

The Bancorp

Starling Bank

ClearBank

Fidor Bank

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

API-based

Cloud-based

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Banking

Online Banks

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Table of Content

1 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)

3.3 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)

3.4 Market Distributors of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Value and Growth Rate of API-based

4.3.2 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Value and Growth Rate of Cloud-based

4.4 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Online Banks (2015-2020)

6 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

