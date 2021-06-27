E-Passport and E-Visa Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the E-Passport and E-Visa industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The E-Passport and E-Visa market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global E-Passport and E-Visa market covered in Chapter 12:

Oberthur Technologies

Ask

Eastcompeace

Cardlogic

Safran Identity and Security

Iris

Datacard Group

Infineon Technologies

Muhlbauer Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the E-Passport and E-Visa market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

E-passport Chip

System Integration

Biometrics

RFID

PKI

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the E-Passport and E-Visa market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Leisure Travel

Business Travel

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Table of Content

1 E-Passport and E-Visa Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of E-Passport and E-Visa

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the E-Passport and E-Visa industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on E-Passport and E-Visa Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of E-Passport and E-Visa Analysis

3.2 Major Players of E-Passport and E-Visa

3.3 E-Passport and E-Visa Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of E-Passport and E-Visa

3.3.3 Labor Cost of E-Passport and E-Visa

3.4 Market Distributors of E-Passport and E-Visa

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of E-Passport and E-Visa Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Market, by Type

4.1 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Value and Growth Rate of E-passport Chip

4.3.2 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Value and Growth Rate of System Integration

4.3.3 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Value and Growth Rate of Biometrics

4.3.4 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Value and Growth Rate of RFID

4.3.5 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Value and Growth Rate of PKI

4.4 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 E-Passport and E-Visa Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Consumption and Growth Rate of Leisure Travel (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Consumption and Growth Rate of Business Travel (2015-2020)

6 Global E-Passport and E-Visa Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

