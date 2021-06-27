Recruitment Staffing Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Recruitment Staffing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Recruitment Staffing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Recruitment Staffing market covered in Chapter 12:

Bayt

Adecco

Jobrapido

ManpowerGroup

Hays

CareerBuilder

IKYA

SEEK

Innovsource

Randstad

Allegis Group

Recruit

Kelly Services

Genius

Teamlease

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Recruitment Staffing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Temporary Staffing

Permanent Staffing

Other HR Alternatives

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Recruitment Staffing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Table of Content

1 Recruitment Staffing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Recruitment Staffing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Recruitment Staffing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Recruitment Staffing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Recruitment Staffing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Recruitment Staffing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Recruitment Staffing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Recruitment Staffing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Recruitment Staffing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Recruitment Staffing

3.3 Recruitment Staffing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Recruitment Staffing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Recruitment Staffing

3.4 Market Distributors of Recruitment Staffing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Recruitment Staffing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Recruitment Staffing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Recruitment Staffing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Recruitment Staffing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Recruitment Staffing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Recruitment Staffing Value and Growth Rate of Temporary Staffing

4.3.2 Global Recruitment Staffing Value and Growth Rate of Permanent Staffing

4.3.3 Global Recruitment Staffing Value and Growth Rate of Other HR Alternatives

4.4 Global Recruitment Staffing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Recruitment Staffing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Recruitment Staffing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Recruitment Staffing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Recruitment Staffing Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Recruitment Staffing Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Recruitment Staffing Consumption and Growth Rate of IT & Telecom (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Recruitment Staffing Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Recruitment Staffing Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Recruitment Staffing Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Recruitment Staffing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Recruitment Staffing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Recruitment Staffing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Recruitment Staffing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

….. continued

