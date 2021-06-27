Courier, Express, and Parcel Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Courier, Express, and Parcel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Courier, Express, and Parcel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Courier, Express, and Parcel market covered in Chapter 12:

Allied Express Transport

One World Express Inc. Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc

Aramex International LLC

SF Express Co. Ltd.

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc .

FedEx Corp.

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

BDP International Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Courier, Express, and Parcel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

B2B

B2C

C2C

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Courier, Express, and Parcel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Services (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance))

Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)

Manufacturing, Construction, and Utilities

Primary Industries (Agriculture, and Other Natural Resources)

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Courier, Express, and Parcel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Courier, Express, and Parcel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Courier, Express, and Parcel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Courier, Express, and Parcel Industry Development

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-window-blinds-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-03

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Courier, Express, and Parcel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Courier, Express, and Parcel

3.3 Courier, Express, and Parcel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Courier, Express, and Parcel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Courier, Express, and Parcel

3.4 Market Distributors of Courier, Express, and Parcel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Courier, Express, and Parcel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Value and Growth Rate of B2B

4.3.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Value and Growth Rate of B2C

4.3.3 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Value and Growth Rate of C2C

4.4 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Courier, Express, and Parcel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Consumption and Growth Rate of Services (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)) (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Consumption and Growth Rate of Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce) (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing, Construction, and Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Consumption and Growth Rate of Primary Industries (Agriculture, and Other Natural Resources) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Courier, Express, and Parcel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Courier, Express, and Parcel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Courier, Express, and Parcel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Courier, Express, and Parcel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Courier, Express, and Parcel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

