Logistics Order Management Solutions Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Logistics Order Management Solutions industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Logistics Order Management Solutions market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Logistics Order Management Solutions market covered in Chapter 12:

JDA Software

GEP

SAP

E2open

Manhattan Association

GTNexus

PTC

Basware

IBM

JAGGAER

Dassault Systems

HighJump Software

IQ Navigator

Oracle

Deseartes System Group

Infor

Epicor

Kewill Systems

Kinaxis

Coupa

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Logistics Order Management Solutions market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Logistics Order Management Solutions market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

IT and Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defence

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

Table of Content

1 Logistics Order Management Solutions Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Logistics Order Management Solutions

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Logistics Order Management Solutions industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Logistics Order Management Solutions Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Logistics Order Management Solutions Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Logistics Order Management Solutions

3.3 Logistics Order Management Solutions Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Logistics Order Management Solutions

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Logistics Order Management Solutions

3.4 Market Distributors of Logistics Order Management Solutions

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Logistics Order Management Solutions Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Market, by Type

4.1 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.2 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.4 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Logistics Order Management Solutions Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Goods (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of IT and Telecommunication (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace & Defence (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

