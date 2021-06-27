Plasma Fractionation Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Plasma Fractionation industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Plasma Fractionation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Plasma Fractionation market covered in Chapter 12:

Grifols SA

China Biologic Products, Inc.

Baxalta Incorporated

Bio Product Laboratory Ltd

Sanquin

Biotest AG

Octapharma AG

Laboratoire Franais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies

CSL Ltd.

Kedrion S.p.A

LFB S.A

Grifols S.A

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Plasma Fractionation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Albumin

Immunoglobulins

Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Plasma Fractionation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institutes

Clinical Research Laboratories

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

Table of Content

1 Plasma Fractionation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Plasma Fractionation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Plasma Fractionation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plasma Fractionation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Plasma Fractionation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Plasma Fractionation

3.3 Plasma Fractionation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Plasma Fractionation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Plasma Fractionation

3.4 Market Distributors of Plasma Fractionation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Plasma Fractionation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Plasma Fractionation Market, by Type

4.1 Global Plasma Fractionation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Plasma Fractionation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Plasma Fractionation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Plasma Fractionation Value and Growth Rate of Albumin

4.3.2 Global Plasma Fractionation Value and Growth Rate of Immunoglobulins

4.3.3 Global Plasma Fractionation Value and Growth Rate of Coagulation Factor Concentrates

4.3.4 Global Plasma Fractionation Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Plasma Fractionation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Plasma Fractionation Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Plasma Fractionation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Plasma Fractionation Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Plasma Fractionation Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospitals (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Plasma Fractionation Consumption and Growth Rate of Clinics (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Plasma Fractionation Consumption and Growth Rate of Academic Institutes (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Plasma Fractionation Consumption and Growth Rate of Clinical Research Laboratories (2015-2020)

6 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Plasma Fractionation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Plasma Fractionation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Plasma Fractionation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

