English Language Training (ELT) Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the English Language Training (ELT) Industry .

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The English Language Training (ELT) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global English Language Training (ELT) market covered in Chapter 12:

Macmillan Education

Inlingua

Pearson ELT

Voxy

Rosetta Stone

Duolingo

Cambridge Institute

Max Mueller Bhavan

Alliance Francaise de

British Council

MosaLingua

Berlitz Corporation

EF Education First

Linguatronics

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the English Language Training (ELT) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Online

Offline

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the English Language Training (ELT) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

B2C

B2B

B2G

consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 English Language Training (ELT) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of English Language Training (ELT)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the English Language Training (ELT) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on English Language Training (ELT) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of English Language Training (ELT) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of English Language Training (ELT)

3.3 English Language Training (ELT) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of English Language Training (ELT)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of English Language Training (ELT)

3.4 Market Distributors of English Language Training (ELT)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of English Language Training (ELT) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market, by Type

4.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global English Language Training (ELT) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global English Language Training (ELT) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Value and Growth Rate of Online

4.3.2 Global English Language Training (ELT) Value and Growth Rate of Offline

4.4 Global English Language Training (ELT) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 English Language Training (ELT) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global English Language Training (ELT) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global English Language Training (ELT) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Consumption and Growth Rate of B2C (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global English Language Training (ELT) Consumption and Growth Rate of B2B (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global English Language Training (ELT) Consumption and Growth Rate of B2G (2015-2020)

6 Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global English Language Training (ELT) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global English Language Training (ELT) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America English Language Training (ELT) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America English Language Training (ELT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America English Language Training (ELT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America English Language Training (ELT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe English Language Training (ELT) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe English Language Training (ELT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe English Language Training (ELT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe English Language Training (ELT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific English Language Training (ELT) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific English Language Training (ELT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific English Language Training (ELT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific English Language Training (ELT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia English Language Training (ELT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…………..Continued

