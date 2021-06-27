ICT Investment Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2026

ICT investment is defined as the acquisition of equipment and computer software that is used in production for more than one year.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the ICT Investment industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The ICT Investment market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global ICT Investment market covered in Chapter 12:
IBM
EMC
NEC
Cisco
Dell
Intel
Microsoft
Adobe
Oracle
Huawei
Amazon Web Services
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the ICT Investment market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Devices
Software
IT services
Data center systems
Communication services
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the ICT Investment market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
IoT
Big data
Cloud computing
Content management
Security
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 ICT Investment Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of ICT Investment
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the ICT Investment industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global ICT Investment Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global ICT Investment Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global ICT Investment Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global ICT Investment Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on ICT Investment Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of ICT Investment Analysis
3.2 Major Players of ICT Investment
3.3 ICT Investment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of ICT Investment
3.3.3 Labor Cost of ICT Investment
3.4 Market Distributors of ICT Investment
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of ICT Investment Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
……continued
