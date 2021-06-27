Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) IndustryJune 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) market covered in Chapter 12:
BRISA
Roper Industries, Inc.
Thales S.A
Hitachi Ltd.
TomTom International BV
Lanner Electronics Inc
Savari Inc
Q-Free ASA
Garmin Ltd
Denso Corporation
Efkon AG
Nuance Communications Inc
Siemens AG
Kapsch AG
Xerox Corporation
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Network Management
Automotive and Infotainment Telematics
Road Safety Systems
Transport Communication Systems
Transport Security Systems
Freight and Commercial ITS
Public Transport ITS
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
Intelligent Traffic Control
Collision Avoidance
Parking Management
Passenger Information Management
Ticketing Management
Emergency Vehicle Notification
Automotive Telematics
consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENT :
Table of Content
1 Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS)
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS)
3.3 Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS)
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS)
3.4 Market Distributors of Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS)
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market, by Type
4.1 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Value and Growth Rate of Network Management
4.3.2 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Value and Growth Rate of Automotive and Infotainment Telematics
4.3.3 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Value and Growth Rate of Road Safety Systems
4.3.4 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Value and Growth Rate of Transport Communication Systems
4.3.5 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Value and Growth Rate of Transport Security Systems
4.3.6 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Value and Growth Rate of Freight and Commercial ITS
4.3.7 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Value and Growth Rate of Public Transport ITS
4.4 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Intelligent Traffic Control (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Collision Avoidance (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Parking Management (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Information Management (2015-2020)
5.3.6 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Ticketing Management (2015-2020)
5.3.7 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Emergency Vehicle Notification (2015-2020)
5.3.8 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive Telematics (2015-2020)
6 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 BRISA
12.1.1 BRISA Basic Information
12.1.2 Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Product Introduction
12.1.3 BRISA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Roper Industries, Inc.
12.2.1 Roper Industries, Inc. Basic Information
12.2.2 Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Product Introduction
12.2.3 Roper Industries, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Thales S.A
12.3.1 Thales S.A Basic Information
12.3.2 Integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Product Introduction
12.3.3 Thales S.A Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Hitachi Ltd.
12.4.1 Hitachi Ltd. Basic Information
…………..Continued
