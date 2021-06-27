Connected Retail Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Connected Retail Industry .

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Connected Retail market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Connected Retail market covered in Chapter 12:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Atmel Corporation

SAP AG

PTC, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

ARM Holdings PLC

Google, Inc.

IBM

Softweb Solutions, Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Connected Retail market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

ZigBee

NFC

Bluetooth Low Energy

Wi-Fi

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Connected Retail market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Electronics and Appliance

Home and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Apparel

Sporting Goods and Toys

Others

consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Connected Retail Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Connected Retail

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Connected Retail industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Connected Retail Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Connected Retail Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Connected Retail Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Connected Retail Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Connected Retail Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Connected Retail Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Connected Retail

3.3 Connected Retail Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Connected Retail

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Connected Retail

3.4 Market Distributors of Connected Retail

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Connected Retail Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Connected Retail Market, by Type

4.1 Global Connected Retail Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Connected Retail Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Connected Retail Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Connected Retail Value and Growth Rate of ZigBee

4.3.2 Global Connected Retail Value and Growth Rate of NFC

4.3.3 Global Connected Retail Value and Growth Rate of Bluetooth Low Energy

4.3.4 Global Connected Retail Value and Growth Rate of Wi-Fi

4.4 Global Connected Retail Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Connected Retail Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Connected Retail Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Connected Retail Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Connected Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronics and Appliance (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Connected Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Home and Personal Care (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Connected Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Food and Beverage (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Connected Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Apparel (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Connected Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Sporting Goods and Toys (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Connected Retail Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Connected Retail Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Connected Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Connected Retail Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Connected Retail Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Connected Retail Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Connected Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Connected Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Connected Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Connected Retail Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Connected Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Connected Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Connected Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Connected Retail Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Connected Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Connected Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Connected Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Connected Retail Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Connected Retail Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Connected Retail Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Connected Retail Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Connected Retail Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Connected Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Basic Information

12.1.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.1.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Microsoft Corporation

12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Basic Information

12.2.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Atmel Corporation

12.3.1 Atmel Corporation Basic Information

12.3.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.3.3 Atmel Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 SAP AG

12.4.1 SAP AG Basic Information

12.4.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.4.3 SAP AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 PTC, Inc.

12.5.1 PTC, Inc. Basic Information

12.5.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.5.3 PTC, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Intel Corporation

12.6.1 Intel Corporation Basic Information

12.6.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.6.3 Intel Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

12.7.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Basic Information

12.7.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.7.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Zebra Technologies Corporation

12.8.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Basic Information

12.8.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.8.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 ARM Holdings PLC

12.9.1 ARM Holdings PLC Basic Information

12.9.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.9.3 ARM Holdings PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Google, Inc.

12.10.1 Google, Inc. Basic Information

12.10.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.10.3 Google, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 IBM

12.11.1 IBM Basic Information

12.11.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.11.3 IBM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Softweb Solutions, Inc.

12.12.1 Softweb Solutions, Inc. Basic Information

12.12.2 Connected Retail Product Introduction

12.12.3 Softweb Solutions, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

…………..Continued

