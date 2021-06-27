IT Managed Services Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the IT Managed Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The IT Managed Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global IT Managed Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Accenture

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Siemens Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Alcatel Lucent

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the IT Managed Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Data Center & Network Management Services

Desktop Management Services

Server Management Services

Install, Move, Add, Change (IMAC) Services

IT Maintenance Services

IT Hardware Support Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the IT Managed Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Manufacturing Sector

Telecom and IT Sector

Education Sector

Healthcare Sector

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Table of Content

1 IT Managed Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of IT Managed Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the IT Managed Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IT Managed Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global IT Managed Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global IT Managed Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global IT Managed Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on IT Managed Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of IT Managed Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of IT Managed Services

3.3 IT Managed Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of IT Managed Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of IT Managed Services

3.4 Market Distributors of IT Managed Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of IT Managed Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global IT Managed Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global IT Managed Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IT Managed Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global IT Managed Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global IT Managed Services Value and Growth Rate of Data Center & Network Management Services

4.3.2 Global IT Managed Services Value and Growth Rate of Desktop Management Services

4.3.3 Global IT Managed Services Value and Growth Rate of Server Management Services

4.3.4 Global IT Managed Services Value and Growth Rate of Install, Move, Add, Change (IMAC) Services

4.3.5 Global IT Managed Services Value and Growth Rate of IT Maintenance Services

4.3.6 Global IT Managed Services Value and Growth Rate of IT Hardware Support Services

4.4 Global IT Managed Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 IT Managed Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global IT Managed Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global IT Managed Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global IT Managed Services Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global IT Managed Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global IT Managed Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom and IT Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global IT Managed Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Education Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global IT Managed Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global IT Managed Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace and Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global IT Managed Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global IT Managed Services Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

