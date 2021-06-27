Fitness Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

The fitness industry is considered to include both fitness centers such as gyms as well as weight loss centers. Here we are concerned with the fitness side – businesses that primarily provide infrastructure such as space, equipment, and training in exchange for a membership fee.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fitness industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Fitness market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Fitness market covered in Chapter 12:

Star Fitness

Oxygene Plus Rades

EuroGym Fitness L’aouina obek

FEEL GOOD sport center

Radogym

Gold’s Gym Tunis

California Gym CUN

Coco Club

Fitness First

Aecor CrossFit

BB GYM

California Gym Tunisia Mall

My Dream Gym

Fit & Fun Gym

Royal Fitness

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fitness market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Corporate Chain Gyms & Franchises

Boutique Personal Training Studios

Yoga, Pilates and Mind-Body Studios

Luxury Brand or Country Clubs

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fitness market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Men

Women

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Fitness Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Fitness

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Fitness industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fitness Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Fitness Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Fitness Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Fitness Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fitness Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fitness Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Fitness

3.3 Fitness Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fitness

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fitness

3.4 Market Distributors of Fitness

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fitness Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Fitness Market, by Type

4.1 Global Fitness Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fitness Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Fitness Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Fitness Value and Growth Rate of Corporate Chain Gyms & Franchises

4.3.2 Global Fitness Value and Growth Rate of Boutique Personal Training Studios

4.3.3 Global Fitness Value and Growth Rate of Yoga, Pilates and Mind-Body Studios

4.3.4 Global Fitness Value and Growth Rate of Luxury Brand or Country Clubs

4.4 Global Fitness Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Fitness Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Fitness Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Fitness Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Fitness Consumption and Growth Rate of Men (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Fitness Consumption and Growth Rate of Women (2015-2020)

6 Global Fitness Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Fitness Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Fitness Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Fitness Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Fitness Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Fitness Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Fitness Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fitness Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Fitness Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Fitness Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Fitness Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Fitness Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Fitness Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

