Electric Vehicles Battery Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Electric Vehicles Battery industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Electric Vehicles Battery market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Electric Vehicles Battery market covered in Chapter 12:

LEJ

A123 Systems

BYD

BatScap

LG Chem

GuoXuan High-Tech

Panasonic

AESC

Lishen Battery

Toshiba

ACCUmotive

Hitachi

CATL

Boston Power

OptimumNano

Pride Power

PEVE

Samsung SDI

BAK Battery

Aviation Lithium Battery

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Electric Vehicles Battery market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Lithium Ion Battery

NI-MH Battery

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Electric Vehicles Battery market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

HEV

PHEV

EV

FCV

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Electric Vehicles Battery Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Electric Vehicles Battery

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Electric Vehicles Battery industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electric Vehicles Battery Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Electric Vehicles Battery Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Electric Vehicles Battery

3.3 Electric Vehicles Battery Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electric Vehicles Battery

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Electric Vehicles Battery

3.4 Market Distributors of Electric Vehicles Battery

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Electric Vehicles Battery Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market, by Type

4.1 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Ion Battery

4.3.2 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Value and Growth Rate of NI-MH Battery

4.3.3 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Electric Vehicles Battery Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

